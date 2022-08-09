Indiana News

State police investigating shooting on I-80 in Lake County

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the driver who fired several shots at a semitruck Monday afternoon in Lake County.

Just before 3 p.m., state troopers were called to a report of shots fired on eastbound I-80 at the 0.01 mile marker. That’s about one-tenth of a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.

A truck driver told the troopers that someone in a gray car with Illinois license plates fired several shots at his truck “for no apparent reason.”

State police checked out the truck and found two bullet holes. One of the bullets entered the cab near the driver’s legs and continued into the truck, hitting the cup holder and a can of Mountain Dew energy drink.

Troopers retrieved the bullet as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan with Illinois plates, was asked to contact Trooper Landowski at 219-696-6242.