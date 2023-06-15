Steel producer to invest $115 million in new Crawfordsville plant

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A steel production company announced plans on Wednesday to bring a new plant to Crawfordsville by mid-2025.

Nucor, one of the largest steel producers and recyclers in the United States, will begin construction on a $115 million facility next to its current steel mill in Crawfordsville.

The company says the new mill will be equipped with highly-automated machinery, and also provide structures to support the nation’s plans for grid hardening, renewable energy, and building a network of EV charging stations.

The announcement comes shortly after the company’s $290 million investment to expand and modernize its Indiana sheet steel mill operations.

The new plant will create 200 jobs by the end of 2027. Construction on the plant is set to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.