Indiana News

Steelworker dies after industrial accident at Indiana mill

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 44-year-old Michael Osika of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico says Osika was performing a routine repair when he was injured at the mill’s ladle maintenance area on Lake Michigan.

The industrial accident remains under investigation. Details of the accident have not been released.