Indiana News

Steelworker dies after industrial accident at Indiana mill

Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa (Photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 44-year-old Michael Osika of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico says Osika was performing a routine repair when he was injured at the mill’s ladle maintenance area on Lake Michigan.

The industrial accident remains under investigation. Details of the accident have not been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fall into beauty — trends you need to know for this season

Life.Style.Live! /

Fall food essentials from Aldi

Life.Style.Live! /

LISC Indianapolis ‘Love Thy Neighborhood Awards’ People’s Choice winner announced

Life.Style.Live! /

Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.