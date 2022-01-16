Indiana News

Sturgis, Michigan, man dies in Indiana Toll Road crash

BRIGHTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan man crashed into guardrails Saturday night on the Indiana Toll Road and was ejected from his car, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

Daniel T. Olsen, 67, of Sturgis, Michigan, died in the crash, which was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday about 7 miles east of the Indiana State Road 9 interchange for LaGrange, Indiana, and Sturgis, Michigan, says a news release from state police.

Olsen was not restrained in his 2014 Buick Enclave when the crash happened. He’d been driving east on I-80/I-90 when he hit a guardrail, crossed the grass median and struck another guardrail, causing the car to roll over and come to rest in the westbound lanes, investigators believe. Olsen was the only person in the car.

Drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.