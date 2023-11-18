Suspect critical after multi-officer police shooting at Evansville airport

A shoulder patch for the Evansville Police Department on a black background. A male was in critical condition following a multi-officer police shooting at the Evansville Regional Airport in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2023.(Provided Photo/Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male suspect is in critical condition after a multi-officer police shooting at an Evansville airport early Saturday morning, Evansville police say.

The name or age of the male has not been released.

Around 12:22 a.m., Evansville dispatchers received a report from the Evansville Regional Airport regarding a disorderly subject in the airport lobby.

The caller told dispatch that a male was threatening airport personnel, and was using a 4-inch knife to rip up furniture.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Indiana State Police, and Evansville Police Department officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found the male in the lobby, holding a knife. Police say no one else was in the immediate area at that time.

A sheriff’s deputy acted as a negotiator, trying to gain trust from the male for nearly 15 minutes. The male told the officer that “he was upset about his status in Evansville, and wanted to go back to his country.”

While negotiating, officers gave the male several commands to drop the knife. Police say on multiple occasions, the male yelled at officers to shoot him, and made stabbing motions toward himself.

The situation soon escalated, with the male yelling obscenities at the officers before jumping out of his seat and moving aggressively toward officers with his knife.

Three Evansville police officers fired their duty weapons. Police say that members of the other responding agencies fired their weapons, but did not specify how many officers fired their guns. Indiana State Police later said that one state trooper fired their weapon.

Officers provided medical aid to the male until emergency services arrived. The male was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The three Evansville police officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

A press conference on the shooting was set for Monday morning.