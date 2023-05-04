Teenage boy seriously injured in Elkhart shooting

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart police are looking for answers and asking for tips after a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital on Wednesday.

The Elkhart Police Department says that just before 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about possible gunfire in the 500 block of Wagner Avenue. That’s a residential area off Behman and West Lusher Avenues, a few blocks west of Studebaker Park.

While officers were at the scene, a male in his late teens was dropped off at Elkhart General Hospital, police say.

The teenager told hospital staff he had been shot near the intersection of Wagner Avenue and Delaware Street, not far from where police began their investigation.

The teenage boy was being treated for serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not share any details on possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.