Delphi murders special judge elected to new role

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge presiding over the Delphi murders case has been elected to a new role, according to Allen County Superior Court website.

Judge Frances Gull has been named Superior Court Chief Judge. Gull will serve a two-year term that began on January 1, 2024.

The Chief Judge has certain leadership and administrative responsibilities, including overseeing Board of Judges’ meetings, signing the Court’s annual budget and representing Allen County on the Judicial Conference of Indiana Board of Directors.

She succeeds Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote, who’s term began in 2022.

“In Allen County and across Indiana, the Courts have never been busier,” Judge Gull said. “While that makes our daily tasks tougher, the same challenge gives us an opportunity to help people, restore lives and break cycles of substance abuse and crime on an unprecedented scale. With a mix of innovation, compassion and respect for the law, Allen Superior Court is equal to the challenge.”

Gull, from Allen County, was appointed as special judge for the Delphi murders trial, in Carroll County.

Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen has asked the state supreme court to reinstate his original defense lawyers and remove Special Judge Frances Gull, from his trial.

The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments that will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18th.

The state’s highest court is expected to hear requests from Allen, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest in October 2022.

Judge Gull previously ordered attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi removed from Allen’s defense team, citing what she called “gross negligence.” A leak of evidence, including crime scene photos, was traced back to the attorneys’ office but not to an employee of the firm.

Allen’s attorneys says Gull is biased against them and Allen and have asked the state’s high court to replace her.

It is unclear if the election of Gull to Superior Court Chief Judge will have any bearing on the Delphi case.