Indiana News

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says.

Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.

Police attempted to stop the truck as the vehicle merged onto I-65 southbound.

In southern Jackson County, Chance Money, 36, of New Albany drove the U-Haul through the median and continued to flee southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 towards oncoming traffic. A trooper entered the median crossover near the 24 mile marker in northern Scott County. The trooper attempted to place a tire deflation device on the roadway in the path of the truck, according to police.

Money then drove through the median towards the trooper. The trooper fired at least one round from his handgun at the truck. Money and passenger, Jessica Holliday, 36, were not injured.

Money drove back into the southbound lanes of I-65 and continued to drive through Scott County and into Clark County. He eventually came to a stop on I-65 near the nine mile marker, near Sellersburg and both were taken into custody.

Money and Holiday were both wanted on felony warrants out of Clark County. Holiday had a protection order against Money at the time of the incident, according to a media release.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the truck. Police say the pursuit lasted over thirty minutes.

Money was taken to the Clark County Jail where he was initially being held on felony charges of invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in addition to the Clark County warrant. Holiday was taken to Clark County jail on initial misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in addition to her Clark County warrant.

Money and Holiday will soon have court appearances scheduled in Clark County.