US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel

GARY, INDIANA - JUNE 20: A sign is posted at the entrance of United States Steel's (USS) Gary Works facility on June 20, 2019 in Gary, Indiana. USS recently announced that it would temporarily shut down a blast furnace at the facility, another at a USS facility near Detroit and idle a third plant in Europe. The moves come as falling steel prices and weakening demand threaten the industry. Less than one year ago President Donald Trump visited a USS facility in Granite City, Illinois as it was being brought back online and credited his tariffs on steel imported from China for creating the favorable conditions for the U.S. steel industry. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(AP) — U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.

The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion including the assumption of debt.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs. U.S. Steel, which rejected that offer, confirmed the offering price from Nippon early Monday.

U.S. Steel will keep its name and its headquarters in Pittsburgh, where it was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, Charles Schwab, J.P. Morgan, and others.

It’s unclear what impact the ownership change will have on the Gary Works steel mill on Lake Michigan’s south shore in Gary, Indiana.

Gary Works is U.S. Steel’s largest manufacturing plant with 2,200 employees and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 7.5 million tons.

Nippon said that it will also honor all collective bargaining agreements in place with the United Steelworkers and other employees, and is committed to maintaining its relationship with workers.

Soaring prices have helped fuel consolidation in the steel industry this decade. Steel prices more than quadrupled near the start of the pandemic to nearly $2,000 per metric ton by the summer of 2021 as supply chains experienced gridlock, a symptom of surging demand for goods and the lack of anticipation of that demand.

Nippon, which will pay $55 per share for U.S. Steel, said Monday that the deal will bolster its manufacturing and technology capabilities. It will also expand Nippon’s production in the U.S. and add to its positions in Japan, India, and the ASEAN region.]=

Nippon said the acquisition is anticipated to bring its total annual crude steel capacity to 86 million tons and help it capitalize on growing demand for high-grade steel, automotive and electrical steel.

“The transaction builds on our presence in the United States and we are committed to honoring all of U. S. Steel’s existing union contracts,” Nippon President Eiji Hashimoto said in a prepared statement.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that the sale is beneficial to the United States, “ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry while strengthening our presence globally.”

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of both companies and is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. It still needs approval from U.S. Steel shareholders.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. soared more than 27% before the opening bell Monday.