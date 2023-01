Indiana News

US Steel to lay off more than 200 Gary workers

The smokestacks of US Steel - which was the source of Gary, Indiana's meteoric rise at the turn of the century and collapse in the 1970's - are seen on November 2, 2011. Gary, Indiana is using its thousands of abandoned buildings and proximity to Chicago to draw the film industry to this hard-hit industrial town. But without many restaurants, shops and hotels most of the money movie crews bring gets spent in neighboring towns. AFP PHOTO/MIRA OBERMAN (Photo credit should read MIRA OBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — The United States Steel Corporation announced their plan to lay off more than 200 workers in Gary.

The company notified state officials that it plans to lay off 244 workers due to the idling of its Gary Works tin operations.

Layoffs are expected to take effect Feb. 26.