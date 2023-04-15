Vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County kills one

WEST POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says one is dead after a crash occurred Saturday in the 5400 block of South County Road 700 West, 20 minutes southwest of Lafayette.

According to a release, officers responded to a vehicle crash around 1:47 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that a black 2014 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on County Road 700 West when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road as it entered a curve.

The vehicle, the release says, traveled through a ditch and overturned before coming to a stop. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver has not been identified at this time and no further information has been provided.