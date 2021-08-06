Indiana News

Wanted Delaware man dies in motorcycle crash after Bloomington traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware man died Thursday night after he drove his motorcycle away from a deputy during a traffic stop and crashed in Bloomington, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

An MCSO deputy stopped the 27-year-old man on State Road 45 West near Airport Road just before 11:30 p.m. That’s on the southwest side of Bloomington.

Authorities did not say why the deputy stopped the man.

The man was driving a Ninja motorcycle at the time of the stop. Authorities say he stopped briefly and then drove away at an accelerated speed.

He fled west on State Road 45 and passed a westbound car on a double yellow line. His speed was estimated around 100 mph. The man collided with the back of a westbound car when he got back in the westbound lanes, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died after suffering severe head injuries from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

According to Delaware State Police records, the man had an active arrest warrant for theft.

The crash is under investigation.