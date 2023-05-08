Weather service confirms Sunday tornado in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A tornado hit the campus of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed.

The tornado had maximum winds of 105 mph. On the Enhanced Fujita scale, the tornado was ranked an EF-1.

The tornado touched down just after 8:45 a.m. EDT near the university’s Natural Science and Nursing Building, causing roof and siding damage to the building. Nearby trees were damaged and power poles were snapped along State Road 111, the weather service says.

An apartment building on Countryside Drive near the Natural Science and Nursing Building had a large section of its roof torn off and debris was thrown in all directions. Two people in the apartment building received head injuries.

Other trees in the area were damaged and a nearby home had “a piece of gutter that was thrown as a missile…through a window into the living room,” the weather service says.

The tornado’s powerful winds threw two outbuildings, caused damage to powerlines and fences, and uprooted what the weather service described as a “very big, healthy oak tree.”

The exact path of the tornado had not yet been determined.

