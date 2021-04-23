Indiana News

Who gets what in Indiana’s 2-year, multibillion-dollar spending plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tens of millions of dollars in extra money is headed to Indiana’s schools.

It’s part of the new, two-year budget passed Thursday by state lawmakers in a surprisingly bipartisan vote.

So, who gets what in the spending plan?

Indiana’s massive multibillion-dollar state budget took center stage on the last day of the 2021 legislative session.

Rep. Tim Brown, a Republican from Crawfordsville, is the State Budget Committee chair and House Ways and Means Committee chair. He said Thursday, “We do a lot. We are balanced. We are strong. We are ready of the next budget. If there’s an economic bubble because of what the economy does nationwide, we are prepared, we are ready.”

The budget includes nearly $2 billion in new spending for K-12 education.

State Rep Ed DeLaney, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said “There’s real support for public education, and there’s two parts that I point to in particular: the substantial pressure to have a minimum pay of $40,000 for our teachers. That will increase recruitment, which is critical. We’ve got to get young people to want to be teachers and get them in there.”

In the budget, millions of dollars also will address racial disparities in the health care system and food banks; expand mental health resources; and increase post-partum Medicaid coverage from two months to a year, according to Rep. Robin Shackleford, a Democrat from Indianapolis.

Shackleford, who is chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said, “The IBLC has advocated for this expansion for years as the state’s maternal and infant mortality rate was dismal in general, but even more so for Black mothers and babies.”

Every Democrat state representative who spoke Thursday about the new budget mostly favored the legislation.

Rep. Gregory W. Porter, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said “This is a favorable two-year budget. It’s one that even though I did not sign the conference committee report, I’m going to vote for this.”

Shackleford added, “This year, I am commending Indiana’s budget for making serious investments in our Hoosier communities. Including in the areas of healthcare, law enforcement and food insecurity.” “I’m happy to say this is my first time ever voting for a state budget since I’ve been elected. But I greatly appreciate everyone’s collaboration and work on this budget and these bills this session.”

Rep. Carey Hamilton, a Democrat from Indianapolis, added, “I do have to mention my disappointment that we’re not expanding pre-K (prekindergarten). Instead, we have a pretty significant expansion of vouchers, and, that expansion, to the tune of $147 million over the biennium, is specifically designed to serve upper-middle class and wealthy families.”

In the end, both the House and Senate passed the budget bill with overwhelming support.

“We are setting the table to grow rapidly,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, a Republican from Berne. “Rapidly.”

“Now, we accelerate. Now, we grow. Now, we invest,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers. “This is our time. This.Is.Our.Time.”

State lawmakers will have to come back to the Statehouse at some point later this year to work on redistricting. They are awaiting Census data from the federal government, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, to get that process started.