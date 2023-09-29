Woman dies in crash of 2 semitractors, motor home in northwest Indiana

ENOS, Ind. (WISH) — A 73-year-old Indiana woman in a motor home died in a morning crash with a semitractor-tanker and another semitractor in rural Newton County, the sheriff said Thursday night.

The woman was a passenger in the motor home. She and the driver, her 70-year-old husband, had to be extricated from the crash. The husband was taken to a Chicago hospital with what the sheriff called severe injuries.

The couple is from Lake Village, a census-designated place in northern Newton County.

No names of anyone involved in the crash were being released Thursday night because of the crash investigation and the notification of next of kin, says a news release from Sheriff Shannon Cothran.

A 30-year-old woman from Bourbonnais, Illinois, was driving the semitractor-tanker. Bourbonnais is a village outside Kankakee, Illinois, about a 40-minute drive northwest of the crash scene.

Both semi drivers refused medical treatment at the crash scene.

The crash happened about 10:55 a.m. Thursday at the four-way intersection of U.S. 41, State Road 14 and West County Road 100 North. That’s in the rural community of Enos, about 4 miles north of the town of Morocco.

Investigators think the semitractor-tanker was going west across U.S. 41, a divided highway, from State Road 14 and failed to yield to the southbound motor home. The motor home hit the rear of the semitractor-tanker, pushing both vehicles into an eastbound semitractor that had stopped at the intersection.

Enos is about a 50-minute drive south of Gary, Indiana.

The headline was updated to correct that the crash happened in northwest Indiana.