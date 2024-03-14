Woman in wheelchair hit by SUV while crossing street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman in a wheelchair was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Lafayette, police say.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called to South Creasy Lane and Amelia Avenue for an accident at 3:42 p.m.

Investigators say that Michelle Kidder, 57, was using the crosswalk to cross Creasy Lane in her motorized wheelchair when an SUV struck her.

Kidder was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say there were no citations given and no arrests made. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors contributing to the crash.