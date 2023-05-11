Indiana State Library’s updated and unique program – the ‘library passport’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Library announced in a release Wednesday it has unleashed the newest version of its literary passport program, as well as a chance to win an array of prizes.

The Indiana Library Passport, which started in 2022, offers a mobile-friendly way to explore more than 400 libraries across the state, granting Hoosiers different paths to knowledge and encouraging them to explore Indiana.

The passport trail includes libraries like the South Whitley Community Public Library, which houses the glittering expanse of the Schultz Gem Collection, and other branches with hidden gems and resources.

Library patrons can sign up for the passport on the state library’s website. Once registered, passport users will receive a link on their phones that they can add to their home screen, giving the user direct access to their passport.

When literary travelers visit libraries across the state, they can receive points for each library they go to.

For every visit, passport users will also be entered in a quarterly drawing, giving them the chance to win prizes like tickets to museums, historical tours, and theatres, books, gift cards for local shops, and more.

In addition to these prizes, the state library says in its release that readers can exchange points for small prizes, including a limited edition Library Passport mug.

The program is 100% free. For a list of participating libraries, visit their website.