Indianapolis Children’s Choir to host annual Sing-A-Thon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An annual children’s choral event is coming back with new features and a fresh location.

Attendees can expect a marathon of melodies as ICC choir members and alumni grace the stage, serenading audiences for over six hours straight. Their goal is to raise money for music education throughout central Indiana.

Everyone is welcome to join the musical festivities either in-person or virtually via YouTube. In addition to the sounds of ICC, there will be special virtual performances by the Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir and the Anderson Area Children’s Choir and Youth Chorale.

Outside of the musical performances, there will be a silent auction, logo wear sales, and more. Proceeds will go towards fundraising efforts. You can even give your choir member a special nod by purchasing “Singer Shout Out” to honor them during the Sing-A-Thon event.

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the ICC Performing Arts Center at 9111 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.