Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously passes $1.561 billion budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2024 Indianapolis and Marion County budget of more than $1.561 billion passed Monday night in a unanimous vote.

The budget is the largest in city history, and was a 6.7%% increase from the 2023 budget. The proposed spending includes the largest Indianapolis police budget to date, coming in at nearly $324 million, a 3.4% increase from 2023.

Chief Randal Taylor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, “That money, even though a lot of time people do not like to hear about an increase in budgets, is going to go a long way. It’s helping out our officers and helping out the community. A lot of that money is going for new officers and their salaries.”

There was concern from Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery about police recruitment and staffing levels. “I think it’s finally time where rubber meets the road when we start talking about recruiting and retention efforts, especially with IMPD,” the Republican said. “We have given eight years now of supportive budgets only to have fallen short.”

Taylor said this is a nationwide issue. “Unfortunately, all of the chiefs there are dealing with the same types of issues, finding those qualified individuals. It’s no secret we’re down a couple hundred officers. We’d like to find those people but we’re going to do our best to find them.”

The budget also focuses on infrastructure and includes a 5% increase for the Department of Public Works and allocates $232 million to the department.

“As part of the complete streets initiative that the council passed last year, all of our projects incorporate pedestrian safety elements, bike trails, sidewalks, things of that nature,” Brandon Herget, Public Works director, said. “So as we continue to deliver on those capital investments those are going to include the necessary pedestrian elements to keep that safe.”

The Office of Public Health and Safety is set to get more than $30 million with permanent funding built in for the Violence Reduction Strategy and Peace Keepers Program.

The 2024 budget is the city’s seventh balanced budget. In his August speech, Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett noted the city is using revenue growth to fund this budget and not tax increases. Hogsett and Republican mayoral election opponent Jefferson Shreve each released a statement after the budget passed.

