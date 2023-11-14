Indianapolis Jewish community joins march in D.C. in support of Israel

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Thousands of visitors are preparing to march in Washington D.C. in support of Israel on Tuesday, including people from Indiana.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis posted a video of its sendoff on social media on Monday. Students with the Hasten Hebrew Academy waved Israeli flags and held signs for those heading to the Capitol.

The post on Facebook said, “The Indianapolis Jewish community is heading to Washington D.C. for the pro-Israel march! Thank you Hasten Hebrew Academy for the wonderful sendoff!”

The federation said charter buses departed from the Jewish Community Center on Monday morning. The buses will leave after the rally and return to Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

The federation said online, “Be a part of something powerful. Be a part of change. Be a part of the movement. Be a part of history.”

In Washington D.C., crews spent Monday and Tuesday morning setting up American and Israeli flags along the route and near the stage. Homeland Security is designating Tuesday’s demonstration as a level one security event – the highest of five categories. U.S. officials say tens of thousands of people will march on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some U.S. lawmakers are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. On Tuesday morning, the death toll hit more than 11,100 people killed in Gaza. At least 102 United Nations staff members have been killed in Gaza since the war began, a U.N. aid agency operating in the enclave reported to CNN Monday.

Doctors at Gaza’s largest hospital are refusing a mandatory evacuation order from the Israeli Defense Forces. They warn that 700 patients will die if left behind.

The director of the Al-Shifa Hospital said the conditions in the facility are “catastrophic” as essential units collapse. According to reports from CNN, premature babies are being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water in a desperate bid to keep them alive.

Israel insists it is justified in taking military action around the hospital, saying Hamas is using it as cover.

The Gaza Strip is facing an imminent, complete halt of communications and internet services by Thursday, the Palestinian telecommunications minister said Sunday.

CNN reported last week that hundreds of personnel at the U.S. Agency for International Development signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire, and there are reports of a “dissent memo” inside the State Department.

Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib said at a news conference in D.C. Monday, “We will not stop until we save lives. We will continue to demand a ceasefire, demand immediate delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, demand the release of all hostages and those arbitrarily detained, demand every American to come home, and demand that Palestinian people live free from occupation.”

The House passed a GOP-led resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib last week over comments critical of Israel and in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war against Hamas. The move was a rare and significant rebuke of the Michigan Democrat, who is the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.