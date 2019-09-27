Indianapolis man shot, killed during vacation in LA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Loved ones organized a candlelight vigil and donation fund for an Indianapolis man shot and killed in California.

Jeancarlos “Carlos” De La Rosa, 24, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during an armed robbery Saturday night in Tarzana.

He died Sunday morning at a hospital, authorities said.

The Southport High School graduate and father of two had flown to Los Angeles several days before his death to celebrate a friend’s birthday, according to relatives.

He and his friends were staying in Tarzana, where they had rented a house through Airbnb.

Three male suspects confronted De La Rosa and a friend when they were sitting in a car near the rental home, demanded valuables and told them to exit the vehicle, police said.

Both men were robbed; only De La Rosa was shot.

No arrests had been made Thursday night.

De La Rosa’s longtime friend, Adrian Rutledge, told News 8 she was “devastated” what she learned about his death.

“I’ve known him almost my whole life,” Rutledge said. “I would have never thought, in a million years, that I would get a phone call like that [saying] that my friend was gone. Just like that.”

She described De La Rosa as “kind to everybody,” and recalled how he had rented a car and made arrangements for her to attend her junior prom when he found out she couldn’t afford to go.

De La Rosa is survived by his fiancée, their 2-year-old son and their 1-month-old daughter.

Friends created a GoFundMe account to help the family cover funeral expenses and transport fees for De La Rosa’s body.

A candlelight vigil for De La Rosa is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 28 on Monument Circle.