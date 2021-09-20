News

Indicted Trump Org. ex-CFO Weisselberg expects more indictments, his lawyer says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization CFO, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after his arraignment in State Supreme Court on July 01, 2021 in Lower Manhattan in New York City. A grand jury in Manhattan filed criminal indictments on Wednesday against former President Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its CFO Allen Weisselberg. The Trump Organization was charged in a 15-year long tax fraud scheme. Weisselberg was accused of avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in income. The charges stem from investigations led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via CNN)

(CNN) — Allen Weisselberg — the former Trump Organization CFO who has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors for an alleged tax evasion scheme — is expecting that more indictments will be filed in the case, his lawyer said in court Monday.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Bryan Skarlatos said at a pre-trial hearing in New York State Supreme Court.

Weisselberg faces 15 state counts, including grand larceny, which were unveiled by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance in July. The grand jury indictment alleged a 15-year tax evasion scheme in which Weisselberg received from the Trump Organization an array of luxury perks — including an Upper West Side apartment, a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, and private school tuition for two family members — in lieu of compensation.

The former president’s namesake business was also charged in the indictment, but Trump himself has not been charged.

The alleged scheme, according to prosecutors, allowed Weisselberg to evade taxes on $1.76 million in income over a period beginning in 2005. Weisselberg is also accused of concealing his residency in New York City to avoid paying city income taxes.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges.