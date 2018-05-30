INDOT to close portions of I-65 for massive repair project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers can expect major delays on I-65 in the coming weeks. That’s because the Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing to rehab seven bridges along parts of the interstate.

The closures start July 1 and will last more than a month.

Southbound Interstate 65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side of Indianapolis will be closed. During the closure, I-65 southbound traffic on the northwest side will be detoured via I-465 South or I-865 East.

The project will also close both directions of I-65 between Meridian Street (Exit 113) and 21st Street (Exit 115) in downtown Indianapolis. The entrance and exit ramps at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/West Street interchange (Exit 114) will also be closed. The entrance ramp from 21st Street to northbound I-65 will remain open.

Drivers tell News 8 they are overwhelmed with the closures and are worried about getting around town.

“I work at 62nd (Street) and Zionsville (Road) and live here in Haughville,” Timohty Tedders said. “I’m going to have to take Lafayette Road every day now and it’s going to be a real pain. I understand the repairs. But, a month? I mean, there’s a lot of money going out here. Why does it take a month?”

“How are we going to get all the way around?” Deanna Austin asked. “We need that highway part to be open! I don’t know what to do, because I travel it a lot. It’s just a big inconvenience. That’s a long time for it to be closed down. A real long time. I think a lot of motorists are going to have a big problem with that.”

INDOT has been coordinating with varies stakeholders near the project to discuss maintenance of traffic and receive input on how to sustain some stakeholder services during construction.

This project is not part of the highly-publicized I-65/I-465 North Split project.

INDOT expects to get these parts of I-65 open again by Aug. 5.