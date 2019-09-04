Indy bookkeeper convicted of stealing nearly $160K from business partner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was convicted and sentenced for stealing nearly $160,000 from an Indianapolis business, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said Kyle Fleece used her position as bookkeeper for the business, in which she was also a partner, to deposit more than 30 checks made out to the business into her own unauthorized personal account.

The office said Fleece used the stolen money on such personal items as rent and car payments.

The investigation began in Oct. 2018 when her business partner discovered, during an end-of-year audit, that several checks had not made it into the company’s account.

As a result of the investigation, Fleece was charged in August with theft. Following the charge, Fleece pleaded guilty and according to the plea agreement, was ordered to pay restitution in the amount that she had stolen.