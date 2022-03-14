News

IndyGo gets $2.3M federal grant for new shelters, boarding areas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is receiving federal money for improvements as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in November.

The money is part of $409.3 million in grants distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation to 70 projects in 39 states.

The grant money will help modernize and electrify America’s buses, make bus systems and routes more reliable, and improve their safety.

IndyGo will receive $2,346,658 million in funding to build new passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for bus rapid transit and local bus services.

They say the project will create more efficient and better connections to jobs, schools, and community services.

The project will include:

Developing a bus stop location plan considering ridership

Connectivity, transfer points

Accessibility and safety

Streetscapes and rider amenities

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in statement. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

We asked @SecretaryPete to break down today’s @USDOT bus funding. Here’s what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/i2IpU5xb0z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2022

Elsewhere in Indiana, South Bend received funds from the law. The South Bend Public Transportation Corp., also known as Transpo, will receive $4,327,304 to buy compressed natural gas buses to replace older diesel buses. Transpo serves South Bend and Mishawaka.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation secretary, is a former South Bend mayor.

For more information, visit the FTA website.