Amazon mini fulfillment center opens in Greenwood

Amazon opened its full-size fulfillment center in Greenwood in 2019. (file photo courtesy of Amazon)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Amazon has opened a new mini fulfillment center in Greenwood. Our partners at the Daily Journal report the 100,000-square-foot building is designed to provide faster delivery speeds for customers.

The facility, which is about one-tenth the size of a traditional Amazon fulfillment center, could provide delivery for Amazon Prime customers as quickly as five hours from purchase, according to the publication.

The mini fulfillment center employs hundreds of full-time and part-time workers, though a specific number was not provided. The company says it also offers opportunities for Amazon Flex drivers, who use their own vehicles to deliver packages.

In 2019, Amazon opened an $80 million, 615,000-square-foot receive center in Greenwood, an effort the online retailer said would create more than 1,200 jobs.