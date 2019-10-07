Anderson restaurant solutions company purchased

ATLANTA (Inside INdiana Business) — Anderson-based Midwest POS Solutions has been acquired by an Atlanta, Georgia company. NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) expands its presence with the acquisition to an additional 1,000 restaurants supported by Midwest POS throughout Indiana and Kentucky.

“Midwest POS is known for its quality customer service,” said Michael D. Hayford, president and CEO, NCR Corporation. “Midwest POS customers will keep their favorite local team, and now with NCR, that local team will receive even more support and can expand offerings provided.”

NCR plans to maintain three local offices with the management team and staff of Midwest POS. NCR provides local sales and service to small and medium-sized restaurants across the country and currently employs 34,000 with business in 180 countries.