Inside INdiana Business

Carmel company acquires Jeffersonville auto auction

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Carmel-based independent auctions group is adding to its portfolio. The XLerate Group has acquired Clark County Auto Auctions (CCAA), headquartered in Jeffersonville, though the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CCAA is a 40-year-old company owned by the Fetter family and operates dealer consignment and fleet/lease sales at its 55-acre auction campus in Jeffersonville.

“For 40 years, our business has had the pleasure of serving auto dealers in our region,” said Matt Fetter, principal owner of CCAA. “Joining XLerate group and utilizing their many resources will put CCAA in the best position to continue to serve and grow long term. Their commitment to the industry and focus on customer service very much aligns with our own views, which makes XLerate a great fit for CCAA.”

The acquisition brings the number of auction brands under the XLerate umbrella to 15, with fixed-site and mobile sales in 12 states.