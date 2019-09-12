CDFI Friendly Bloomington names executive director

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- CDFI Friendly Bloomington, a newly-formed 501(c)(3), has hired its inaugural executive director. Brian Payne was formerly the assistant director of the Economic and Sustainable Development Department for the city of Bloomington.

Following a nationwide search, CDFI Friendly Bloomington’s hiring committee interviewed several candidates and selected Payne in July.

In his new role, Payne is responsible for helping community development financial institutions invest in affordable and workforce housing, small business growth and new community facilities in Bloomington, Monroe County and southwest-central Indiana.

Payne also worked as a policy advisor in legislative affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services in the Obama Administration. He also worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative counsel to two members of Congress.

“As a start-up entity, CFB requires a leader who is not only capable of, but comfortable wearing many hats. Brian brings a wealth of relevant experience, a valuable knowledge base and the enthusiasm necessary to help CDFI Friendly Bloomington hit the ground running and make an immediate impact in our region. He is the ideal candidate for this role,” said Tina Peterson, president of CDFI Friendly Bloomington’s board of directors in a news release.

CDFI Friendly Bloomington says it is the result of two years of public-private collaboration and market research to explore methods to increase and expand ideal financing options in the community.

Payne earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Lawrence University.

