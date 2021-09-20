Colts, Irsay family award ‘Kicking the Stigma’ grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nonprofits and mental health treatment institutions will receive over $2 million in grants from the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family. The Kicking the Stigma fund was created by the Irsay family to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove stigma associated with the illness.
The fund raised $4.5 million during the first virtual fundraiser in May and nonprofits and institutions were invited to apply for funding this fall.
“This first round of recipients have already been on the frontlines of this effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to encourage people to seek help, and we’re just thrilled we’re able to support their good work across our city, state and country,” said Colts Vice Chair/owner Kalen Jackson.
The first round of recipients was announced Sunday:
- Bring Change to Mind – Indianapolis. Bring Change to Mind creates multimedia campaigns, curates storytelling movements, and develop youth programs to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness and encourage diverse cultural conversation around mental health.
- Children’s Bureau, Inc. – Indianapolis. For more than 170 years, the Children’s Bureau’s mission has been to preserve families and protect the future of Indiana’s children. One goal is to expand our ability to provide recovery for families and individuals who are struggling with addiction, mental health, domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Eclectic Soul VOICES Corporation – Indianapolis. Through culturally sustaining education, healing-centered engagement, and workforce development, VOICES provides the relationships, resources, and opportunities for youth to heal, grow, and further their path towards economic self-sufficiency and civically engaged lives.
- HVAF of Indiana – Statewide. HVAF’s mission is to house, support, and advocate for all veterans and their families to achieve a better quality of life and currently serves veterans experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness.
- Indiana Alliance of YMCAs – Statewide. Originally formed by YMCA volunteers, the Alliance is the ongoing effort of YMCAs to work together, and with other partners, on issues that matter most in the lives of Hoosiers. The Alliance is comprised of 42 corporate YMCAs from across Indiana, as well as the YMCA of Greater Louisville, which has two branches in southern Indiana.
- Indiana University. IU will create units and programs designed to focus on five areas relating to mental health and stigma: advancing workforce development in the mental health space; conducting interdisciplinary research; teaching more broadly, so a wider range of students get exposure/training relating to mental health, and addressing students’ mental health needs..
- MLK Center – Indianapolis. Its mission is to create a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve, through quality, multi-generational programs that build community, invest in youth, empower families, advocate for our neighbors, and provide a peaceful space to connect.
- Mental Health America (MHA) of Indiana – Statewide. MHA of Indiana values the need to work collaboratively with a variety of organizations that can help leverage the communities they serve through promotion of prevention for all, early identification, intervention for those at risk, integrated health and behavioral health care for those who need it and recovery as a goal.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Indianapolis. NAMI Greater Indianapolis is a grass-roots family, friend and consumer organization working with NAMI Indiana and NAMI National to improve the lives of persons and families affected by mental illness through education, support and advocacy.
- NAMI Indiana – Statewide. NAMI Indiana is dedicated to the improvement of the quality of life for persons who are affected by mental illnesses, by providing education, support, advocacy and research. The state organization supports and develops local affiliates and represents the needs of the membership.
- On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children’s Mental Health – Statewide. On Our Sleeves is the movement to break stigmas around children’s mental health. Its mission is to provide free mental health educational resources to every community in America to educate families and empower advocates.
- Overdose Lifeline – Indianapolis. Its mission is to carry the message of hope to individuals, families, and communities affected by the disease of addiction and to work toward its vision that there will be a time when the chronic disease of addiction receives the same care and attention as any other chronic disease.
- Project Healthy Minds – National. Project Healthy Minds is a millennial-driven organization that builds anti-stigma campaigns that change attitudes, technology that makes it easier and faster to discover help, and programs and partnerships that expand access to care.
- Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE) – Indianapolis. Its mission is to provide a variety of services to incarcerated and previously incarcerated individuals and their families to lead productive and responsible lives in their community.
- Reach for Youth – Indianapolis. Reach For Youth’s mission is to provide second chances for young people through prevention, intervention and counseling.