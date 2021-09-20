Inside INdiana Business

Colts, Irsay family award ‘Kicking the Stigma’ grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nonprofits and mental health treatment institutions will receive over $2 million in grants from the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family. The Kicking the Stigma fund was created by the Irsay family to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove stigma associated with the illness.

The fund raised $4.5 million during the first virtual fundraiser in May and nonprofits and institutions were invited to apply for funding this fall.

“This first round of recipients have already been on the frontlines of this effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to encourage people to seek help, and we’re just thrilled we’re able to support their good work across our city, state and country,” said Colts Vice Chair/owner Kalen Jackson.

The first round of recipients was announced Sunday: