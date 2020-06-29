Community Health to close Kokomo facilities

KOKOMO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Community Health Network has announced plans to close two facilities in Howard County.

In a notice to the state, the health system said the move would result in the layoffs of 121 employees across both locations.

Community Howard Specialty Hospital and Replay Physical Therapy will close Aug. 30. The health system says the decision is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a thorough evaluation of the needs of this community, the changing landscape of healthcare and how to best align Community Howard Regional Health’s services to sustainably meet those needs both now and in the future, a decision has been reached to end operations at Community Howard Specialty Hospital and Replay Physical Therapy,” the health system said in a statement.

Community Health says current patients at both facilities will continue to receive care through Aug. 30. Additionally, Replay Physical Therapy’s sports medicine program at local schools will not be impacted by the closure.

A spokesperson for Community tells Inside INdiana Business the health system’s human resources team is working with the affected employees to match as many as possible with other openings at other Community sites.