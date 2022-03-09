Inside INdiana Business

Construction begins on new Clarksville project

Current 812 is a mixed-use development in downtown Clarksville. (rendering courtesy: Denton Floyd Real Estate Group)
by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Construction of the Current812 mixed-use development in the town of Clarksville is underway. The project is part of the town’s redevelopment master plan to create a Main Street downtown district in what’s called South Clarksville.

Louisville-based Denton Floyd Real Estate Group is the developer behind the 200-unit complex which will offer luxury apartments and townhomes. A two-story restaurant overlooking the Ohio River, 9,300-square-feet of retail space, and a parking structure are also part of the plan.

Current812 will be located next to the newly opened Bolt + Tie mixed-use development in Clarksville.

The South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan was launched in 2015 which attempts to bring more than 1,000 new housing units, modern workspace, and signature hotels to the downtown area.

Construction of Current 812 is expected to be complete by fall 2023.

