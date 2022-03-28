Inside INdiana Business

DMA acquires Colorado company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based corporate tax consulting firm DuCharme, McMillen & Associates Inc. is adding to its portfolio. The firm has acquired Phoenix Finders Group in Colorado, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

PFG is an unclaimed property asset recovery solutions provider. DMA says the acquisition will further strengthen its unclaimed property market position by expanding offerings into asset recovery and advocacy.

“The acquisition of Phoenix Finders Group brings market-leading technology and asset recovery experts to the table, further strengthening DMA’s unclaimed property suite,” Bud Daleiden, managing director of unclaimed property at DMA, said in written remarks. “Our operations will strongly complement each other by broadening the services offered to both new and existing clients.”

DMA did not specify if any jobs would be negatively affected by the deal.

DMA is an employee-owned company that serves a variety of clients, including American Electric Power, Siemens, and SC Johnson.