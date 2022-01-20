Inside INdiana Business

Evansville medical gas company acquired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Evansville-based medical gas testing, service and equipment provider is under new ownership. GasMedix LLC has been acquired by Medical Technology Associates Inc. in Florida, through financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

MTA says the acquisition will deepen its Midwest presence and expand its ability to deliver standardized medical gas testing to the largest healthcare systems. The company says GasMedix will benefit from access to MTA’s reporting software platform.

“We are thrilled and honored to have GasMedix join the MTA team. GasMedix is a great strategic fit, both culturally and geographically,” Val Marks, chief executive officer of MTA, said in a news release. “The management team and employees have grown an exceptional business and fostered a culture of patient life safety and outstanding customer service.”

MTA says GasMedix’s key management team will continue in their current roles and founder Jim Quirk will remain active through the transition. While the company did not specify if any employees would be affected by the move, Marks said the deal is a “real win/win” for employees and customers.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to MTA for more information but has not yet received a response.