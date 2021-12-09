Inside INdiana Business

Finvi acquires Massachusetts company

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie-based Finvi has made made an addition to its portfolio it says will enhance its consumer engagement offerings. The company, formerly known as Ontario Systems, has acquired Massachusetts-based Fonative, which had developed a Communications Platform-as-a-Service designed to help businesses connect with customers.

Finvi says Fonative’s platform allows businesses to meet requirements across a variety of industries, including financial services, government and revenue cycle communications.

“Our partnership with Fonative goes back more than a decade and includes over 100 customers currently using that technology,” Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer of Finvi, said in a news release. “Bringing Fonative under the Finvi banner is a natural next step for our organizations to strengthen our commitment to both our employees and customers to deliver world-class technology solutions.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Finvi did not specify whether any jobs would be affected by the deal.

The acquisition is the latest of several for Finvi in 2021, the most recent of which was its deal in August for Delaware-based debt collection platform Katabat.