Fort Wayne realtor announces new headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Fort Wayne-based real estate company says it will build its headquarters on the southeast side of city and hopes it will serve as a catalyst for other small businesses to establish a presence in the area. LegacyOne Inc. plans to invest $500,000 to build a 6,000-square-foot office in the Southtown Centre shopping area.

The new space will serve as the corporate offices of LegacyOne’s real estate, construction, and property management businesses. The new space will include multipurpose space to be used for corporate trainings and events.

“It is my prayer that this new development gives an opportunity to begin to bring that back to our community,” said Linda Golden, of LegacyOne, Inc. “I hope it can be a catalyst to get other small businesses to think about how they can be change makers in their efforts to grow our community.” Projects like this will help revitalize southeast Fort Wayne.”

In addition to the 1.3-acre tract for the new HQ, Golden’s company is in the planning stages for additional commercial development on adjacent five acres of land. The site could include additional office space, retail and a coffee shop.

“This is a really important project for Southtown,” said Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment. “We are thankful for her work, and her investment and dedication to southeast Fort Wayne.”

Construction is expected to begin this spring.