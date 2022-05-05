Inside INdiana Business

Greenwood to cut ribbon on fieldhouse

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers will join other community Friday to cut the ribbon on the Greenwood Fieldhouse. The 65,000-square-foot recreational facility is the anchor for the redevelopment of the former Greenwood Middle School site, which has been nearly a decade in the making.

The fieldhouse incorporates the former school’s gymnasium, which is the only part of the school that remains standing after demolition began in 2019.

The new facility at 411 South Madison Avenue will feature an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, and several other sports, basketball/volleyball courts and indoor pickle ball courts.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The city is also in the midst of construction on the $83 million mixed-used development on the school site known as The Madison, which broke ground in November. When complete, the project will span seven structures that include residential space and 18,000 square feet of commercial space.