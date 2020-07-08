Holcomb details new PPE initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has announced new efforts to provide personal protective equipment for Hoosier businesses, nonprofits and schools. Among the initiatives is the new Indiana PPE Directory, which is replacing the Small Business PPE Marketplace.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the Indiana PPE Directory will provide a “long-term solution to ensure reliable and credible access to PPE.” The directory features a list of Hoosier businesses that are manufacturing and/or distributing items including face masks, face shields, gloves, eye protection, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

The initial 12 companies on the directory include:

After Action Medical & Dental (Marion County)

Catalyst PDG (Marion County)

Fatheadz (Marion County)

Fleece Performance Engineering (Hendricks County)

Fusek’s True Value (Marion County)

Harris & Ford (Marion County)

Hotel Tango (Marion County)

Kem Krest (Elkhart County)

Mursix Corp. (Delaware County)

Royer Corp. (Jefferson County)

Sugar Creek Bottling Co. (Marion County)

Worldcell Extrusions (Elkhart County)

Those looking to acquire PPE will be able to use the directory to place direct orders with the companies and receive free shipping. You can connect to the directory by clicking here.

The IEDC says the state is also coordinating with schools and businesses to provide PPE for K-12 educators and students. The state’s goal is to make 3 million reusable face masks available for students to use throughout the upcoming school year.

Indiana public, public charter and private schools participating in the program will receive a PPE bundle at no cost. The bundles will include antibacterial cloth face masks, 500 standard size disposable face masks, 100 two- or four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, and 10 one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.



“As Indiana continues to move forward, it’s important to remain diligent in health and safety practices like mask wearing and sanitizing for the benefit of all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. “These initiatives are another step forward in our efforts to remove barriers to critical supplies, and we’re excited to be supporting Indiana businesses in the process as they work to bolster response and recovery across the state and around the world.”

The Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace launched in early May and the IEDC says since that time, it has fulfilled nearly 31,000 orders to small businesses and nonprofits in more than 600 cities and towns.