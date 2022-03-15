Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier companies ranked among fastest growing in Midwest

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Eight Indiana companies are included in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the 11-state region based on percentage revenue growth between 2018 and 2020.

The publication says to qualify for the list, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They also had to be based in the U.S., privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2019.

Lifeboost, a coffee company headquartered in Noblesville, tops the list for the Midwest with 9,114% revenue growth. The other Indiana companies on the list and their rankings include:

6 – Peterman Heating Cooling and Plumbing – Greenwood

10 – MSI Express – Portage

54 – Remodel Health – Indianapolis

68 – Reciprocal Techologies – Noblesville

98 – The Society for Diversity – Indianapolis

103 – Fire Dawgs – Indianapolis

120 – Apex Infinite Solutions – Indianapolis

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said in a written statement. “They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

You can connect to the full ranking by clicking here.