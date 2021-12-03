Inside INdiana Business

HUD awards $2M grant to Indy nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $2 million to The Damien Center Inc. in Indianapolis. The funding, which comes from HUD’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, will be used to serve low-income people living with HIV.

The Damien Center says funding will specifically focus on individuals aged 55 and over, through the Elder Housing Assistance Program. The recipients are expected to use the funding for housing assistance and supportive services, as well as coordination, management and administration.

“The importance of affordable housing and access to inclusive, non-discriminatory supportive services for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS cannot be understated,” said Secretary Marcia Fudge. “Housing is a powerful structural intervention in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic and this funding will provide grantees and their partners the opportunity to make a real impact in their communities.”

The nonprofit says EHAP combines the “housing as healthcare” and “food as medicine” movements. The program intends to provide tenant-based rental assistance, short-term rent, and mortgage assistance, among other services, to 212 households annually.

The funding is part of $41 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS grants awarded to 20 local governments and nonprofits.

