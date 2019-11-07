I-65 project receives federal grant

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will soon receive a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the I-65 Mobility and Access Project. The project was awarded $16 million and was announced by U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-IN) and Mike Braun (R-IN).

The work aims to modify four interchanges along I-65 within Boone County to minimize heavy congestion and to support growth in Whitestown and the surrounding area.

“Indiana moves American business, and for us to continue serving as the Crossroads of America we need to constantly improve our roads, bridges and interchanges,” said Senator Braun. “This grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow Whitestown to continue to flourish, and Indiana’s infrastructure to keep connecting Hoosier businesses to the world.”

Senators Young and Braun sent a letter to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao in July. You can view the letter here.