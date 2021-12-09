Inside INdiana Business

Indiana renews plans for Global Economic Summit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — More than two years after being postponed due to the pandemic, the state is set to host the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit in Indianapolis next spring. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the event will “showcase the state’s leadership role in transformative ideas, disruptive technology, and urgent deliberation on the economy of the future.”

Plans for the event were originally announced in 2019, but were put on hold the following March as the state, along with the entire country, began to implement restrictions in light of COVID-19.

The event will take place May 26-29 at multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis, including the Indiana Convention Center. The IEDC says it will culminate with guests attending the Indianapolis 500.

“The world is more connected now than ever before,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a news release. “The challenges and opportunities we face are universal, and Indiana is uniquely positioned to be at the center of developing solutions that will power the 21st Century global economy. We look forward to convening partners here in the Midwest to advance economic and cultural relationships, share best practices, and explore tangible solutions to our shared problems.”

The IEDC says prior to the event being postponed last year, more than 12 international delegations had planned to attend.

Registration for the event will open in January.