Indy marketing agency lands major funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based TrendyMinds has secured an eight-figure investment from San Antonio-based private equity firm Contour Ridge. The digital marketing agency says it will use the funding to establish new regional offices in Florida and Texas, and create more than 600 jobs. While a specific dollar figure is not being disclosed, TrendyMinds founder Trevor Yager says the investment signifies the agency’s next phase of growth.

TrendyMinds currently has 90 employees in Indianapolis and Yager tells Inside INdiana Business that number could more than double thanks to the investment from Contour Ridge.

“We chose Contour Ridge from dozens of interested parties due to their broad experience building best-in-class agencies like Deloitte Digital and their ability to navigate the capital markets in healthcare, technology, and marketing agency M&A,” Yager said in a news release. “Their talents, experience and extensive network complement the TrendyMinds team, which will help us not only become stronger thought partners for our clients but also acquire market-leading companies and be a destination for world-class talent.”

The new jobs are expected to be added over the next 3-5 years and the agency says it will take a remote-first approach to filling the positions.

The new regional offices will be located in San Antonio and St. Petersburg, Florida.

TrendyMinds provides digital marketing services for enterprise-level clients in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, technology, green energy, data, and analytics industries.

The agency was founded in 1995 and merged with its sister agency, Tactic Marketing, in late 2017.