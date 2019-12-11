Indy offers incentives for homeowners going solar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Solar United Neighbors has partnered with the city of Indianapolis to expand solar access to low- and middle-income Indianapolis residents. Officials say Indy homeowners with solar-friendly roofs can receive grant funding through the program if they are at or below 80% of the area median income, for up to more than $63,000 for a family of four.

The partnership was detailed during an announcement at the Indiana Solar Congress last week.

The program will also help families in the program make energy efficiency upgrades on their homes free of charge.

Eligible recipients will also qualify for a 26% federal income tax credit, solar renewable energy credits, increased property value and renewable energy property tax exclusion and solar electricity production.

“The City of Indianapolis is bringing energy efficiency upgrades and valuable solar installation grants that will save homeowners money right away,” said Jay Orfield, Technical Strategist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “But perhaps more importantly, this innovative pilot engages communities in a process that will transform their neighborhoods, and build momentum for a more resilient and livable city in the long run.”

The partnership aims to launch 20 solar homes by next summer.