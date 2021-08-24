Inside INdiana Business

IndyGo secures $81M in federal funds for Purple Line bus rapid transit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business/WISH) — The Federal Transit Administration has awarded a nearly $81 million Small Starts Capital Investment Grant to IndyGo for its planned Purple Line bus rapid transit service.

The 15.2-mile line, which will cost an estimated $162 million, is designed to connect downtown Indianapolis to the city of Lawrence when complete, according to a map from IndyGo.

Inez Evans, IndyGo president and chief executive officer, says the Purple Line will improve one of the most productive routes with the highest ridership in the IndyGo system. In addition to the line itself, the project will also improve infrastructure for bus service along the 38th Street corridor.

Carrie Black, IndyGo director of communications, says the connection provides opportunities to people on the far east side. “Folks who live along the Purple Line are going to more easily be able to get to work, get to school, get to health care facilities, get to recreational venues, so it’s what we’re all about,” Black said Tuesday.

Evans said, “We’re so grateful to the FTA (Federal Transit Authority) for another huge vote of confidence. This award means we can finally put years of planning into action for the second BRT (bus rapid transit) line.”

The project follows IndyGo’s Red Line bus rapid transit service, which launched in 2019.

Riders told News 8 on Tuesday they’re ready for the project to begin and look forward to even more public transit in the future.

“They got to do what they got to do to improve things around here,” said bus rider Michael Isbill.

“I say, like in Carmel, buses should go out there, too. You know what I mean? Carmel, Avon, Brownsburg, stuff like that,” said Devante Ostovich, who also uses IndyGo buses.

While the federal grant will cover half the cost of the project, IndyGo says the remaining investment will come from a combination of local funding through a transit income tax, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, and other Federal Transit Administration and Federal Highway Administration sources.

IndyGo says contractors will soon be invited to bid on construction packages. The organization is planning a series of public meetings in January to discuss construction schedules.

Construction is slated to begin as early as February, with the service set to begin in 2024.