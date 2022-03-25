Inside INdiana Business

‘Indy’s Best and Brightest’ winners named

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has announced the winners from its annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event. The honor recognizes young professionals age 40 and under “for their professional success and philanthropic impact” on the community.

A total of 100 finalists in 10 categories were announced in February. All finalists were honored at the event Thursday in downtown Indianapolis, but 10 were selected as winners of their respective categories.

The winners include: