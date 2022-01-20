Inside INdiana Business

K-12 student enrollment sees slight increase

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Education says the state is seeing a modest increase in enrollment in its public and accredited non-public K-12 schools. The number of students for the 2021-2022 academic year totaled 1.12 million.

The state saw an additional 2,999 public school students, a 0.2% increase over the previous year, and a 5.9% increase in non-public school students, which amounts to an additional 4,672 students.

The IDOE says the growth was “significantly driven” by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment compared to the previous school year.

“With growing enrollment across all school types, today Indiana’s educators are focused on helping our students recover learning impacted by COVID-19 disruptions and building the foundational knowledge and skills to prepare them for a lifetime of future success,” Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said in a news release.

Of the total enrollment for the current school year, 1.03 million students are enrolled in public schools. The IDOE says the enrollment calculations are based on a statewide count of students in attendance on October 1.

