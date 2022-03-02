Inside INdiana Business

Mainstream Fiber partnership to expand broadband access

NASHVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Mainstream Fiber Networks in Nashville, Indiana is partnering with New Jersey-based AmeriCrew Inc. to expand broadband infrastructure across the state. The partners say the project will add 275 miles of fiber installation for new broadband projects and expansions in existing Mainstream service areas.

Mainstream says AmeriCrew will also support customer acquisition and installations for new broadband customers. Mainstream currently serves communities in eight Indiana counties.

“We are thrilled to work with AmeriCrew,” said Bryan Gabriel, chief executive officer and founder of Mainstream. “Their expertise in rural broadband deployment combined with their commitment to creating jobs for U.S. military veterans makes them an ideal partner as Mainstream continues to increase access to high speed, reliable internet for Hoosiers across the state.”

AmeriCrew is an infrastructure company that trains and employs the military and veteran workforce. AmeriCrew partners with regional military installations and workforce development districts in Indiana to support the program.