Inside INdiana Business

Manufacturer closing Seymour facilities

SEYMOUR, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Chicago-based consumer products manufacturer is shutting down its operations in Jackson County. In a notice to the state, Home Products International-North America Inc. says it will close its two manufacturing plants and distribution center in Seymour and lay off 123 employees.

The Seymour facilities manufactured steel ironing boards, according HPI’s website. The company did not provide a reason for the closure, only saying it was a “difficult decision.”

HPI says production is expected to cease at the end of May and layoffs will take place over a two-week period from May 16 to May 27. The company anticipates continuing to employ a small number of workers “who support other HPI operations.”

The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights. The company did not specify if any assistance was being provided to the workers.

HPI has not yet responded to a request for more information from Inside INdiana Business.