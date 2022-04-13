Inside INdiana Business

Med-tech group to build HQ in ‘Innovation Mile’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A medical tech group has announced plans to expand its Midwest operations. Innovation One LLC, which is comprised of Certus Medical and Radiological Care Services, says it will invest nearly $13 million to establish its new headquarters in the Innovation Mile business district in Noblesville and create more than 80 full-time jobs.

RCS, currently based in Indianapolis, bills itself as the world’s first comprehensive x-ray garment solutions provider. The company provides a cleaning and compliance program for hospital lead garment inventories, as well as repair, scanning, and recycling services for x-ray garments.

Certus Medical is a medical sales company with more than 20 full-time employees. The city says the company represents 10 unique companies that distribute throughout Indiana.

“Life science and medical technology has been a focused industry in our city and we are excited to welcome Innovation One to that family,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “We realize that advanced technology companies are looking to relocate here – companies that focus on growth and invention. We want to make sure we are fostering that innovative spirit and Innovation One fits perfectly into that vision.”

The project will be the first for Innovation Mile since details of the master-planned business district were announced last September. The district, located along 141st Street from Olio Road to Prairie Baptist Road, will include more than 200 acres of commercial space designed to attract companies in the life sciences, med-tech, advanced manufacturing, and professional and technical services industries.

Innovation One will build a 90,000-square-foot facility on an 8.5-acre lot in the district that will feature manufacturing and flex space. A timeline for construction was not provided.

The city says the Noblesville Common Council has approved tax incentives for the project.